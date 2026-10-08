The portal Bayern Insider, run by Bild football chief Christian Falk, reports that Bayern Munich are among several leading international clubs monitoring the 19-year-old Croatia centre-back at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Right now, a move for Vuskovic looks unlikely. That would change completely if Min-Jae Kim (29) and/or Hiroki Ito (27) were to leave the club. Bayern Munich would then have a gap in central defence and room for Vuskovic. Both are under contract until 2028.

Vincent Kompany currently uses Kim as a rotation option on roughly the same level as his preferred pairing of Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah. By contrast, Ito is completely out of the picture and has played only ten minutes this season. A departure in the winter or by next summer at the latest is considered likely.

When was Luka Vuskovic linked with Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich are believed to have considered Vuskovic twice before. In February 2023, he was allegedly actively offered to Bayern Munich. At the time, Vuskovic had just turned 16 and was picking up his first senior experience with Croatian top-flight side Hajduk Split. A fee of three million euros was under discussion, but Bayern Munich decided against a transfer because they had doubts about his style of play.

Following loan spells at Radomiak Radom (Poland) and KVC Westerlo (Netherlands), Vuskovic eventually joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2025 for eleven million euros. He then made his big breakthrough during the loan spell that followed at Hamburger SV. Brighton ultimately signed him for 50 million euros after he was once again linked with Bayern Munich.

Speaking to Croatian outlet Tportal in February, Vuskovic said: "Yes, I heard about that." Bayern sporting director Max Eberl replied: "We cannot sign every good player whom the public think absolutely has to join Bayern Munich." In this context, Eberl indirectly referred to the powerful supervisory board around honorary president Uli Hoeneß. "Because at some point the other side comes and says: 'Max, we're not made of money. We can't keep inflating the squad like this.'"