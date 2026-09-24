"He cannot forget the horror": former England striker admits he was sexually abused

The former England striker has revealed that he was sexually assaulted in a "traumatic" attack a few years ago.

Now 37, he candidly admitted that he "cannot forget" the horror he lived through, in a shocking confession in his autobiography, titled "Confessing It".

According to "The Sun", Andy Carroll, the former Newcastle and Liverpool star, recounted how he weighed up with his girlfriend Lou Teasdale, 42, whether to speak about the attack. After a long deliberation, he chose "at the last moment to include it in his book".

Andy said: "Something happened to me a few years ago that was so shocking that I decided to include it in this book only at the last moment".

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He continued: "I was sexually assaulted, there, I've said it. It's frightening even to think about, and only a few people knew about it before now".

"Teasdale and I spent a lot of time discussing whether it should be mentioned in this book", he added.

The former England striker went on: "It's frightening to talk about, but it shaped the person I am today as much as any of the good things did".

He said: "If my talking about this helps just one person, then it will be worth it, and it will be worthwhile".

No further details about the attack appeared in the book, the newspaper confirmed.