Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Bayern Munich are looking for a new left winger and have reportedly set their sights on a Germany breakout star under Jürgen Klopp.

Bayern Munich want a back-up for the tireless Luis Diaz on the left wing next season. Diaz is close to returning from injury.

Munich newspaper tz reports that Bayern have added Germany's new attacking gem Derry Scherhant of SC Freiburg to a list of potential candidates alongside Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool), Oskar Pietuszewski (Porto) and Eli Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth).

The two clubs have reportedly held no concrete talks about a possible transfer. Scherhant may have a release clause in his contract, and numerous other clubs are also said to be interested.

Advertisement Advertisement

Scherhant, 24, was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the second training camp under Germany coach Klopp. He capped an outstanding performance in the 5-0 win over the Netherlands with his first international goal in his fourth appearance. "They can both play, good heavens!" Klopp said afterwards of Scherhant and fellow winger Brajan Gruda.

Related Topics

Which clubs did Derry Scherhant play for as a youngster?

For a long time, a major career looked unlikely for Scherhant. Born in Berlin, he went unnoticed by big clubs such as Hertha and Union for much of his youth . Instead, the Freiburg player had to make his way at smaller clubs and attract attention, including at SC Charlottenburg, Tennis Borussia Berlin, FC Viktoria 1889 Berlin and Berliner Sport-Club.

"I know what it feels like when you don’t play as a youngster, when you’re overlooked," Scherhant said of his career at a Germany team press conference a few days ago. Scoring at Berlin's Olympiastadion, in his home city, made him "overjoyed".

Advertisement

During the coronavirus period, he had to fight for extra training time because many pitches were closed. "I climbed over the fence every day, dribbled and shot at goal again and again. As difficult as the coronavirus period was for everyone, it helped me a lot in footballing terms," he once told Sport Bild. "If the public order office was checking one pitch, we simply moved to the other – the facilities are right next to each other," he told Sports Illustrated.

After five years with Hertha Berlin, Scherhant moved to SC Freiburg in 2025. He quickly became an indispensable regular for coach Julian Schuster and, not long afterwards, a Germany international.