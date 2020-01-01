Has Delle done enough damage? Who should start for Orlando Pirates against Black Leopards?

The French goalkeeper has conceded 11 goals in four matches for the Buccaneers, but should he be dropped?

Joris Delle hasn't had the best of starts to his career at but the technical team has continued to keep faith in him.

The French goalkeeper returned to the starting line-up in last weekend's Nedbank Cup match against where the Buccaneers came from two goals down to eventually lose on penalties.

This was his chance to redeem himself after conceding eight goals in three starts prior to the game against the Students but he conceded three goals in 120 minutes - although some may not entirely put the blame on him for all the goals Pirates conceded on the day.

More teams

He was reported to be on his way out of the club but coach Josef Zinnbauer decided against making too many changes to his squad while he familiarises himself with the players.

When the transfer window opened in January, Zinnbauer was barely a month into the job and he couldn't have known most of the players and what they could offer the club going forward.

However, Pirates fans had already seen enough of Delle, and some even called for his sacking due to his poor displays between the sticks when he first arrived.

Pirates' early Nedbank Cup exit was blamed on Zinnbauer for selecting a team many believed wasn't good enough to do the job against Wits - from resting Ben Motshwari to handing Delle a start, especially after he conceded four goals in that seven-goal thriller at Moses Mabhida Stadium last year.

Wayne Sandilands was reported to be nursing an injury ahead of the Wits clash, but Zinnbauer had Siyabonga Mpontshane, who hasn't been given a chance this season.

And some feel Mpontshane would have done a much better done than Delle immediately after the game - this despite the French goalkeeper stopping one of the penalties in the shoot-out.

Ahead of the visit to Black , Pirates are asking themselves who Zinnbauer will start - they are more concerned about their goalkeeping department which has let the team down on several occasions this season - and Delle is definitely not their favourite goalkeeper to start this match.

Has he done enough damage?

As previously highlighted, it would be unfair to point a finger to one player for a team's collapse or failure to win matches, and Delle is no exception.

But perhaps it's time he takes a back seat and for other goalkeepers to do the job because it doesn't look like the criticism against is going to stop any time soon, and would take the blame for every goal Pirates concede.

Sandilands should be ready to return to action and assume his role as the club's No.1 against Leopards but if that's not the case then Mpontshane should be given a chance, just like everyone else in the team.

Article continues below

Pirates have done well to come back from being a mid-table team to being title challengers.

However, they cannot afford to risk losing this chance for a high finish by fielding players who are not up to the required level to deal with the pressure that comes with wearing the black and white jersey.

Delle has proven he's still not ready to marshal that defence - be it communication-wise, organisational or otherwise - he hasn't asserted his authority by dominating the penalty box in the matches he's played, and that alone is enough for him to be dropped.