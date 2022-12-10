WATCH: Harry Kane becomes England's all time joint top goalscorer with a penalty against France in their World Cup quarter-final clash

Harry Kane became England's joint top goalscorer in history after scoring in a their World Cup quarter-final clash against France.

  • Kane scores 53rd England goal
  • Smashed it past teammate Lloris
  • England and France level in World Cup quarter-final clash

WHAT HAPPENED? England were awarded a penalty after Bukayo Saka was brought down in the box, and up stepped Mr. Reliable - Kane. He slammed the ball into the left corner, sending his teammate Hugo Lloris the wrong way and making him England's joint top goalscorer alongside Wayne Rooney (53).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane drew level with Rooney with his equaliser against France. His spot kick was his 53rd strike for England in just 80 appearances.
WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND & FRANCE? Both sides are looking to book a date with Morocco in the World Cup semi-final. The sides are level with just 10 minutes left in the game.

