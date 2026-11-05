'I'd be lying if I said I didn't!' – Harry Kane sets major Champions League ultimatum at Bayern

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Harry Kane admitted he would be lying if he said he did not want to win at least one Champions League title before his new FC Bayern contract ends in 2029. The striker insisted that competing for Europe's biggest trophy made his decision to extend simple.

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Kane sets sights on ultimate European prize

Despite winning back-to-back Bundesliga titles and individual honours in Munich, Harry Kane remains laser-focused on lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy. Having extended his contract until 2029, the striker views European glory as the ultimate goal for his remaining years at Bayern.

The 33-year-old scored 156 goals in his first 161 games for the club but believes team success in Europe defines elite heritage.

Kane stressed that the belief in Bayern's capacity to conquer Europe made extending his contract an easy decision.

England captain driven by desire to win European cup

Addressing his targets for the next three years, Kane openly stated his determination to deliver a European crown to the Allianz Arena. "That’s certainly a major goal for everyone at the club. As long as I feel we’re in the running for it, I’m excited by the prospect," Kane declared.

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"We want to dominate in Germany but we also want to win the Champions League."

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"I’m here until 2029 and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to win at least one Champions League title by then. That’s pressure, but I enjoy it," he emphasized.

Forward eager to move past individual spotlight

Following an intense week of media coverage surrounding his Ballon d'Or victory, Kane expressed a desire to refocus entirely on match performances. "There’s been a lot of talk about me recently, but I’m looking forward to talking less and playing more again," Kane admitted.

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"It’s important that we, as a club, have enjoyed this time; these were important moments in our history. But the game is the most important thing and I try to let my performance on the pitch do the talking."

"If I didn't believe in the team, if I didn't believe we could win the biggest titles, I would've looked at other options," the forward added.

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Bayern prepare for decisive European fixtures

Kane's total commitment provides Bayern with a clear focal point as they navigate the Champions League league phase.

Head coach Vincent Kompany will count on his superstar frontman to lead the line in upcoming European clashes.

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The Bavarian club will push to convert their domestic dominance into continental silverware over the coming seasons.