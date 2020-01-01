Harambee Stars legend Otieno hospitalised with Covid-19

The retired defender is admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital after numerous tests including one for Covid-19

's long-serving captain Musa Otieno has been hospitalised after contracting the coronavirus, according to his brother-in-law Collins Okinyo.

The news of Otieno's hospitalisation was confirmed by Okinyo who also wished the former Harambee Star a quick recovery.

"Quick recovery to Kenyan legend, longest-serving captain at 13 years, and of course my brother-in-law Musa Otero Otieno. You will beat Covid-19, you have always been strong," Okinyo posted on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, an official of the Kenya Association of Former Footballers (KAFF) Athanus Obongo said the former Santos FC defender is doing well now.

Otieno underwent numerous tests, including that of the coronavirus, before he was admitted.

"On Friday last week, I received a phone call from one of my friends telling me that former Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno Ongao has been seen at IDH Hospital but does not look in good shape," Obongo said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"I immediately called the captain and talked to him to find out what's the problem. He told me he was having some high fever and was feeling a bit weak.

"Several tests were done on him and he was requested to go back home and come back for the results after four days. I advised him not to return home but go to Kenyatta National Hospital [KNH] for further checks."

Obongo detailed how he tried to find help so as to have the former AFC and defender undergo treatment.

He says the retired captain was attended to and was placed under the intensive care of doctors and is now doing well.

"I immediately contacted his elder brother Barrack 'Ogoji' Ouma and the Football Kenya Federation through Deputy President Madam Doris Petra and also contacted a well-known doctor who immediately swung into action," added Obongo.

"Musa was later put on oxygen and later was admitted to ward 7. More tests were done including one for Covid-19.

"I have been in constant contact with the family and doctors and I want to assure the football family that our legend is responding well to treatment.

"On behalf of the Kenya Association of Former Footballers (KAFF) we would want to wish our captain fantastic a quick recovery and let's keep on praying for our legend.

"This statement has been approved by the family."

Otieno served the national team from 1993 to 2009 and made 105 appearances including the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in .

He won Kenyan Premier League ( ) titles with AFC Leopards in 1992 before doing the same with Kenya Breweries, now Tusker, in 1997.

He left for in 1997 to join Santos FC and became one of the key figures as they lifted the league title in the 2001/02 season.

Otieno left Santos on loan to Cleveland City Stars before returning to the Lansdowne club and retired in 2011.