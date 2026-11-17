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Dolores Aveiro, the mother of Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, has sparked a storm of controversy in Portugal after making provocative remarks in which she expressed her happiness at her country's defeat by Denmark. The Portuguese media regarded her stance as an unacceptable step too far that put personal grievances ahead of the interests of the national team.

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The criticism went beyond the timing of the Al-Nassr captain's mother's remarks. It also targeted what she actually said. She accused the Portugal players of letting her son down and failing to give him the appreciation and respect he deserves, opening a new front in the row over the end of Ronaldo's international career and his relationship with his former teammates.

According to French website Foot Mercato, Dolores spoke out after Portugal's heavy 4-1 defeat by Denmark. Ronaldo missed the match, but it still featured a special tribute to the veteran star.

Ronaldo's international retirement is still a hot topic in Portuguese football, not least because his final stretch with the national team brought tension and arguments over his role and standing within the squad.

The 4-1 loss to Denmark dragged the issue back into the spotlight. Organisers staged a special tribute to Ronaldo in the seventh minute, celebrating everything he had given in the national team shirt over many years.

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Those close to the player didn't welcome the gesture, though. Chief among them was his mother, Dolores Aveiro, who was unhappy that the tribute went ahead without her son and argued that the way it was organised did not befit his stature and history.

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She didn't stop at voicing her anger. Dolores went further, declaring she was happy Portugal had lost and levelling sharp accusations at the team's players.

"I am happy that Portugal lost," Dolores said. "My son was betrayed and deceived. His teammates do not respect him and have not shown him the appreciation he deserves. And this tribute, organised in his absence, was inappropriate."

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Her words sparked a wave of angry reactions. The timing made it worse: Portugal are trying to move beyond the Ronaldo era and turn a new page without their historic star, who for years was the most prominent face of football in the country.

Portuguese media attack Dolores Aveiro

By Tuesday morning, her comments had become a major talking point on Portuguese sports programmes and in the newspapers. Critics laid into her for celebrating her country's defeat, even if she was acting out of a desire to defend her son.

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Paulo Cunha, a journalist at Portuguese newspaper A Bola, was among those who took issue with Dolores's position, insisting she was wrong to express happiness at the national team's defeat. "Mrs Aveiro was wrong to express her satisfaction at Portugal's defeat," he said.

Others in the media branded her stance unacceptable. In their view, it pits personal disputes and grievances over the end of her son's international career against the interests of a national team that represents the whole country, not any single player.

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Her accusations against Ronaldo's former teammates also drew fire, after she publicly questioned whether they respected and appreciated him. Remarks like that could heighten the tension around the national team rather than help it move past the disputes linked to the departure of its historic captain.

On the programme "On Record", one journalist singled out Jorge Jesus's handling of the situation. The Portuguese coach chose not to confront Ronaldo's mother directly, which the journalist called a wise move to stop the crisis escalating.

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Some see Dolores Aveiro's words as the anger of a mother defending her son, convinced he did not get the farewell he deserved. A section of the Portuguese press, however, argues that such displeasure does not justify wishing defeat on the national team.

A tribute meant to celebrate Ronaldo's history, held in his absence, has instead become a fresh crisis. It has reignited the debate over the end of his international journey and put his mother firmly in the firing line of the Portuguese media.