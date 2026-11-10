Inter set Christmas deadline for Hakan Calhanoglu contract extension as wage demands stall negotiations

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Hakan Calhanoglu and Inter have officially opened negotiations regarding a new contract, with both parties keen to reach an agreement before Christmas. However, the Turkish midfielder and the Serie A club must overcome significant financial hurdles before a deal can be finalised.

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Contract discussions open up

Inter and Calhanoglu have officially opened negotiations over a new contract at Giuseppe Meazza. Both parties are reportedly eager to extend their successful partnership and avoid any future uncertainty.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, an agreement could even be reached by Christmas. However, the two sides must first find common ground regarding the midfielder's financial package. The 32-year-old's current deal runs until June 2027. He currently earns around €6.5 million net per season with the Italian giants.

Frustrations from pre-season tour

These fresh discussions follow a somewhat tense period between the player and the club. During Inter’s pre-season tour of Australia in August, Calhanoglu publicly expressed his surprise at the lack of movement regarding an extension.

The midfielder insisted he remained deeply attached to Inter, the city of Milan, and the supporters. Nevertheless, he pointedly stated that his long-term future rested firmly in the club’s hands.

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Reports suggested the Turkey international was growing concerned that he was no longer central to Inter’s long-term project. This was despite receiving strong backing from Cristian Chivu and remaining a key figure on the pitch.

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Financial hurdles to overcome

The primary obstacle in the current negotiations is money. Calhanoglu is seeking a new two-year contract that matches the salary expectations of a top-tier player.

Inter, conversely, are actively looking to reduce the fixed portion of their overall wage bill. The club's hierarchy are particularly cautious about offering a lucrative, long-term deal to a player on the wrong side of 30.

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Furthermore, Calhanoglu has struggled with recent fitness problems. These minor injury setbacks have added another layer of complexity to the club's financial considerations.

Reaching a crucial compromise

With talks now officially open, both the club and the player will need to demonstrate a willingness to compromise. A middle ground must be found if Calhanoglu is to put pen to paper before the festive period. Until an agreement is finalised, however, Calhanoglu's long-term future at Giuseppe Meazza remains unresolved. Both sides will continue to push for favourable terms in the coming weeks.