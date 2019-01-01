'Great things are coming for Orlando Pirates under Mokwena' - former Kaizer Chiefs striker Nyirenda

The young tactician has been backed by the Bakgaga coach as the Buccaneers continue to blow hot and cold in the league

FC head coach Wedson Nyirenda has lauded mentor Rhulani Mokwena, who has come under fire.

This comes after the Buccaneers let a two-goal lead slip in their 2-2 draw against a struggling Baroka side in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match in Polokwane on Saturday afternoon.

Most Bucs fans are unhappy with the team's inconsistency under Mokwena while their arch-rivals seem to be running away with the league title.

Nyirenda, who is a former Chiefs striker, urged Pirates' club chairman Irvin Khoza to keep his trust in Mokwena.

“I think the young man is doing a good job,” Nyirenda told the media.

“And if you cannot see it I don’t know what to say to you. Pirates are playing good football and you see what this young man is trying to do."

Mokwena took over the reins at the Houghton-based outfit after Serbian coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic dumped Bucs and joined Egyptian powerhouse last August.

Zambian tactician Nyirenda urged the Pirates supporters to be patient with the 34-year-old, who is in his maiden coaching job in the PSL.

"Every coach has his own style of play. He took the team in the middle of the war. He did not have time prepare and people need to be patient," he added.

"I see great things coming for Pirates under Mokwena.”

Pirates are currently placed sixth on the league standings - 17 points behind leaders Chiefs with 17 matches left.