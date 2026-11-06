Jack Grealish is back in training with Everton. The England winger has missed the Toffees' last three matches through a disciplinary decision, but his return opens the door to reclaiming a starting spot after the upcoming international break.

David Moyes dropped the 31-year-old from his plans last week after a breach of the club's internal regulations. Grealish had not featured since the defeat to Chelsea on 17 October, having missed a training session, and that cost him a place in the last two matches against Newcastle.

He will not feature against Coventry this Friday evening. His return to training, though, gives him a strong chance of playing at Brentford on 23 November, according to British newspaper "The Sun".

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the Coventry clash, Moyes confirmed the winger's imminent return to group training: "No, Jack is not available to take part at the moment. I will not reveal the detailed plan, but we will be working with Jack again very soon".

Next matches BRE Premier League 15:00 EVE

The Sun had laid bare the late-night outings that triggered the punishment. The player, who earns 300,000 pounds a week, attended the "Pride of Britain" awards ceremony in London on 19 October before heading to a karaoke venue in the Victoria area until the early hours.

Cameras caught the England star again the following day at a hotel in Wilmslow, in the company of Everton team-mates Jordan Pickford and Tyler Dibling, alongside his former Manchester City team-mate Kyle Walker.

Moyes declined to go into the precise details of the breach, stressing that the punishment was an internal club decision.

Grealish has played six matches for Everton this season without scoring. He impressed during his first loan spell last term before a serious foot injury cut it short.