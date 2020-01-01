Goss: Former Bidvest Wits goalkeeper to join Mamelodi Sundowns

The former Clever Boys keeper joins the new PSL champions on a three-year deal

Goal has gathered former goalkeeper Ricardo Goss has signed a three-year contract with .

Apart from the three seasons, the ex- netminder will spend with the new Premier Soccer League ( ) champions, the 26-year-old has a two-year option on his deal.

According to an informant close to the player’s affairs, Goss will potentially stay at Chloorkop for five years under coach Pitso Mosimane.

“Goss has signed a three-year deal plus one, and plus one [year] at Sundowns,” a source told Goal.

The former Golden Arrows keeper has been a key figure for coach Gavin Hunt’s charges as they managed to finish fourth on the log table with 52 points despite the news of the sale of the club to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

On the other hand, the Brazilians have also captured the signature of Cape Town keeper Jody February as they beefed up their ranks during the 2019/20 PSL campaign.

Taking a look at the former Real Kings keeper's contribution for the Students, Goss featured in 37 matches across all competitions, including the Caf Confederation Cup where they reached the group stages.

Meanwhile, the former Clever Boys shot-stopper is set to compete with the likes of Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene as well as Reyaad Pieterse under coach Mosimane.

Following the Braamfontein-based club’s sale to the National First Division (NFD) side, TTM in the middle of the previous term, the treble winners have also signed midfielder Haashim Domingo and striker Gift Motupa.

Moreover, the 10-time PSL champions have reportedly snapped up Highlands Parks’ influential duo in Peter Shalulile and Mothobi Mvala as media reports suggest the deal could be completed before the start of the new season.

With Goss having previously worked with Mosimane’s assistant coach, Manqoba Mngqithi at Abafana Bes’thende, he is expected to challenge the and Zambia internationals for a spot in the starting berth.

In addition, the 2020/21 PSL season is scheduled to resume in October and the Tshwane giants are expected to officially announce their new signings.