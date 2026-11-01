'The numbers tell the story!' – Gian Piero Gasperini reacts as unstoppable Roma smash Serie A record

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Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini praised his side's supreme confidence after a rampant 5-2 victory over Udinese took their tally to 28 goals in ten league matches. Gasperini highlighted the squad's shared responsibility as the Giallorossi put pressure on the Serie A leaders.

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Roma overwhelm Udinese in breath-taking first-half display

Roma mounted heavy pressure on the Serie A top two with a sensational 5-2 away victory against Udinese. Gian Piero Gasperini's side blew their hosts away in a near-flawless opening period, scoring four goals inside the first half.

Bryan Cristante started the scoring with a tenth-minute header before Moro, Donyell Malen, and Evan N'Dicka put Roma four goals clear.

Matias Soule and Malen also struck the woodwork during a dominant first-half display.

Gasperini points to team-wide goalscoring confidence

Speaking to DAZN post-match, Gasperini reflected on Roma's record-breaking start of 28 goals in their opening ten league fixtures. "Sometimes the numbers do tell you the story," Gasperini explained.

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"Besides scoring lots of goals, we're also scoring with many different players. That shows how much confidence there is in the team."

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"Lots of players believe they can make a decisive contribution, be it with an assist or a goal. We're scoring more goals with more players and that's a great sign," he added.

Focus drops slightly amid second-half Udinese fightback

Udinese pulled goals back through former Roma player Nicolo Zaniolo and Palma, before Daniele Ghilardi sealed the win with his first Serie A goal in stoppage time.

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Gasperini acknowledged the temporary drop in intensity after making precautionary substitutions to protect Malen and Moro.

"When you're 4-0 up, even though at half time we said we needed to be careful... that sort of thing can happen," Gasperini noted, citing fatigue from playing seven matches in three weeks.

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Giallorossi sustain title push heading into busy week

The victory marks 12 goals scored by Gasperini's lethal attack in the space of a single week across all competitions.

Roma maintain their fierce momentum near the summit of the Serie A standings.

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Gasperini's squad will now evaluate player fitness ahead of their upcoming fixtures.