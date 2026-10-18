Ismael Saibari failed to impress the German media despite Bayern Munich's 6-1 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday evening.

In Bayern Munich's starting XI, Saibari took his place while Jamal Musiala deals with an injury. Highly rated youngster Lennart Karl had to settle for a place on the bench.

Bayern Munich flew out of the blocks at the Allianz Arena. Goals from Luis Díaz, Michael Olise and Aleksandar Pavlovic put the German club 3-0 up after half an hour.

In the second half, Der Rekordmeister pulled further away. Díaz scored twice more, and Harry Kane also got in on the act. The visitors scored a consolation goal in stoppage time.

Saibari neither scored nor set up a Bayern goal, despite having two big chances of his own. Goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt denied the former PSV player both times.

A 4 from local newspaper TZ summed up its verdict on Saibari: 'mediocre' under the German rating system.

"He was very active, and Olise and Díaz looked for him more often than they did against Augsburg. But he still lacked precision. When his team-mates hit full stride, Saibari was overwhelmed," it wrote.

Germany's FOCUS agreed, giving him a 3 (fair) for his performance. "He was trusted again in the No 10 role. He tried to provide attacking impetus, but faded in comparison with his team-mates. He made only limited use of his starting place."