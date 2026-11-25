Share Follow GOAL on Google

Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Gavi has highlighted the importance of mentality in a footballer's career, suggesting it may matter even more than quality and technical ability.

Advertisement

Gavi also insisted he has full faith in his ability to overcome setbacks after the Catalan side's 4-1 win away to Azerbaijani hosts Sabah on Wednesday, in the fifth round of the Champions League.

Speaking to the press after the match, Gavi said playing more games helps a player build confidence. But for him, mentality remains the key factor in making the most of the chances you're given.

Read more

Neuer split from wife: the truth behind the mysterious young woman in his life

Barcelona make a move for Eredivisie star, but two obstacles stand in their way

He explained: "I think a player's mentality is almost more important than his quality and his other abilities. If you have the right mentality to face games like these, you will be an important player. That's what I believe, and when you go into the games where you get your chance with the right mentality, things will go well."

Advertisement Advertisement

The Spanish midfielder didn't shy away from talking up his own character. He sees his mentality as different from other people's, even if he knows that saying so might sound immodest.

Related Topics

He said: "I consider my mentality to be unique. It may seem immodest to say it myself, but that's the truth. If I'm not the one who believes it, who will?"

That character, Gavi said, was forged by the serious injuries he has suffered and the difficulties he faced at the start of his journey at the La Masia academy. He grew used to relying on himself and got through the tough times with his family's support.

Advertisement

Gavi said: "Despite the serious injuries I've suffered, and the difficult years I went through before, when I arrived at La Masia and was alone, I've always managed to overcome difficulties and rely on myself, thanks to my family as well."

He continued: "In the end, every player is important, and every player has to be aware of their role. I consider myself an important player, whether I get fewer minutes or more. The most important thing is that things are clear for every player, and that they always support the team."

Advertisement

His game time has dropped in recent months compared with the period before his injury. Asked about that, Gavi replied: "In the end, there's competition within the squad, and that's what happens when you play at the best club."

He went on: "Everyone is a good player. The coach gives out chances and brings players in at the moment that seems right. In the end, the decision is the coach's."

Advertisement

He added: "As I've always said, I've never been a star. I'm a team player, a player in a big team, and I'll be there for the team whenever it needs me."

Gavi also had warm words for team-mate Alex Campos, who made his first appearance for Barcelona's first team. The youngster impressed, he said, despite being just 18.

Advertisement

He said: "Honestly, I really liked the performance Alex Campos put in today. I'm very happy for him, because it's not easy to play for Barcelona's first team at such a young age."

He concluded: "I saw him in very good shape today, and he has the right mentality for games like these. I didn't see him nervous at all, so I'm very happy for him, and I hope he keeps working with the same mentality."