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Barcelona have launched a fresh move in an attempt to wrap up a deal for Dutch player Ruud Nijstad during the upcoming winter transfer window.

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According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", the Catalan club have revived talks over a move for Twente's 18-year-old defender, one of the brightest emerging talents in European football.

But the deal faces serious obstacles on both the financial and sporting fronts, and that makes a January agreement harder to reach.

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The player's stance has shifted in recent weeks. He initially preferred to keep developing in Dutch football, but he's now more open to joining Barcelona after hearing the details of the sporting project the Catalan club are offering him.

Nijstad particularly values the chances Barcelona hand young players, and he believes the club could be the ideal place to continue his development and his career.

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A very high price

The main financial sticking point is his valuation. Twente have raised their demands and are currently asking for more than 20 million euros to let him leave.

Barcelona see that as a considerable risk for a player who is only 18 and still lacks extensive experience at elite level.

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Nobody at the Catalan club doubts Nijstad's sporting potential. He's a left-footed defender who is excellent at bringing the ball out from the back, and he has plenty of room to improve.

Barcelona rate the technical reports on the player very highly. Committing a big fee is another matter, though, on a deal that naturally carries risk given his young age and lack of experience.

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The biggest obstacle, however, is a sporting one. Twente want Nijstad to stay in their squad until the end of the current season as a condition of any transfer.

The Dutch club are prepared to negotiate the sale of the young defender in January, but they want to keep him by loaning him back until next June.

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That demand complicates things for Barcelona, who have stepped up their contacts in a bid to sign him during the winter transfer window. The negotiations will have to settle the differences over the fee, as well as the timing of Nijstad's potential move.

The Premier League is also applying pressure

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Barcelona aren't alone. Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are all closely monitoring his development and could enter the race to sign him. That would make the negotiations harder and could drive up the price.

Still, Barcelona have one thing in their favour: the player himself. He prioritises a move to the Catalan club because he's in tune with their footballing philosophy, and Barcelona were the first major European club to bet on his talent and believe in his potential.

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The interest is mutual, and Nijstad's willingness to move is a clear plus for Barcelona.

Turning that interest into a done deal, though, means overcoming Twente's financial and sporting demands. The Dutch club don't appear to be in any hurry to part with one of their brightest young talents.