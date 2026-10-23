Gavi: I love going to war in El Clásico matches

Gavi has turned the spotlight onto El Clasico, with the Barcelona midfielder's side hosting traditional rivals Real Madrid next Sunday in the standout fixture of the Spanish league's 10th round.

Barca head into the match with a perfect record. Nine wins from their first nine games have carried them to the top of the table on a maximum 27 points, while Real Madrid sit third on 21.

Speaking on Barcelona's media day, in comments carried by the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Gavi admitted he loves "going to war in Clasico matches" and underlined the huge value of the three points on Sunday.

"The coach's (Hansi Flick) thinking is very important, and it is essential that the players clearly understand what they must do in matches, but I am the kind of player who truly enjoys going to war in the Clasico," Gavi said.

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He has no doubt the team will throw everything at it from the first whistle. "We are all Barcelona fans, and we always want to beat Real Madrid every time," he added.

The young star is convinced the encounter "will be a wonderful match for the fans", insisting "the most important thing for us is to claim the three points, whatever the cost".