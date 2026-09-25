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Champions League
team-logoGalatasaray
Rams Global Stadyumu
team-logoBarcelona
Book Galatasaray vs Barcelona Tickets
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How to get Galatasaray vs Barcelona tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Galatasaray
Barcelona
Champions League

Galatasaray take on Barcelona in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Galatasaray take on Barcelona on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 at the Rams Global Stadyumu in Istanbul.

FC Barcelona hold the upper hand in their historical head-to-head record, boasting five wins across eight Champions League meetings between the two sides. Galatasaray's lone Champions League victory over the Catalan giants came in November 1994, when they earned a memorable 2–1 win on home soil.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Galatasaray vs Barcelona, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Galatasaray vs Barcelona Champions League kick-off?

Galatasaray vs Barcelona kicks off at the Rams Global Stadyumu in Istanbul, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Rams Global Stadyumu

How to buy Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague Champions League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the UEFA Champions League fixture between Sabah FK and Slavia Prague on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, follow these standard steps:

1. Official Club Box Office

  • Sabah FK Official Ticketing: Check Sabah FK's official website or local ticketing partners in Baku, Azerbaijan (such as iTicket.az). As the host club, they manage primary sales for home sectors at the stadium.
  • Slavia Prague Away Section: If you are supporting Slavia Prague, away section tickets are distributed through Slavia Prague's official fan club or member portal.
Book Galatasaray vs Barcelona TicketsBuy Now

How much do Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Sabah FK vs Slavia Prague UEFA Champions League fixture on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, vary depending on the category and purchasing platform:

  • Standard / Category 4: Starting around €60 to €100 per ticket through official sales or early listing entry levels.
  • Category 2 & Category 1: Typically ranges from €150 to €350 per ticket depending on stadium location and line-of-sight.
Book Galatasaray vs Barcelona TicketsBuy Now

Galatasaray vs Barcelona Champions League: Everything you need to know

Galatasaray vs Barcelona Form

Galatasaray have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding six in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Super Lig win over Kocaelispor on September 13. Their only defeat in this period came in the Champions League, a 3-1 loss to Sporting CP on September 9. Prior to that, they beat Istanbul Basaksehir 3-2 away from home in the Super Lig.

Barcelona have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 21 goals and conceding six across that run. Their most recent fixture was a 4-2 LaLiga win at Levante on September 13. Before that, they beat Feyenoord 5-1 in the Champions League and Valencia 5-0 in LaLiga. Flick's side have shown a consistent ability to score in high volumes regardless of competition or opponent.

GAL

GAL - Form

GOZ
W3-2
IBS
W2-3
SCP
L3-1
KOB
W1-0
TRS
L4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BAR

BAR - Form

VAL
W0-5
FEY
W5-1
LEV
W2-4
SAN
W7-2
SEV
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
24/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Galatasaray vs Barcelona: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2022, when Barcelona won 2-1 at Galatasaray's ground in the UEFA Europa League. The return leg at Camp Nou ended 0-0. Prior to that, all three recorded head-to-head fixtures between the sides took place in the 2002-03 UEFA Champions League group stage, with Barcelona winning all three — including a 2-0 win in Istanbul and a 3-1 win at Camp Nou. Across the five meetings in the dataset, Barcelona have won four and the sides have drawn once, with Galatasaray yet to record a victory.

Head to Head

GalatasarayDrawBarcelona
0
1
4
Europa League
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
1
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
2
FT
Europa League
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
0
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
0
FT
Champions League
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
1
FT
Champions League
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
0
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
2
FT
Champions League
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
0
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
FT
2Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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