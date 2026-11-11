Gabriel reveals the truth: Raphinha did not ask to rest, he was misunderstood

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At a time when Raphinha has come under sharp criticism in certain circles within the Brazil national team, his team-mate Gabriel Magalhães came out to defend him strongly and set the record straight, insisting that the Barcelona star did not come to the national team to rest, but rather came to learn and to fight, and that what he said was completely misunderstood.

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Speaking at a press conference during Brazil's training camp in Singapore, where the side are playing two friendly matches, the 28-year-old Arsenal centre-back faced some pointed questions about the playing time Raphinha requested from Carlo Ancelotti to avoid injuries.

Raphinha had stirred controversy on the day he renewed his contract with Barcelona until 2030, when he said: "The national team coach knows how to manage my playing time. We have spoken, and he knows I am not yet at full physical fitness. I ask the Barcelona fans not to worry about this matter."

His words reflected a wider concern inside the club: the forward's frequent recurring injuries after matches under Ancelotti. It's a situation that demands answers and a solution to protect the player from continuous strain.

"They misunderstood him"

Those remarks opened the door to interpretations. Some believed Raphinha was asking for rest at the expense of the national team, something Gabriel completely rejected.

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Having suffered injuries himself while playing for Brazil in the past, Gabriel said he had not the slightest doubt about Raphinha's commitment, according to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

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He added: "We are top-level players, and all we want to do is play. I think many people misunderstood what Raphinha said. We are human and we sometimes need rest, even mentally. In Europe we play every two or three days, and there are a lot of matches."

The defender continued: "When we join the national team, we want to make the most of our time here and learn, but many people misunderstand some statements, and that is what happened with Raphinha. Inside the team, we did not understand from his words that he came for rest or anything of the sort. We know his dedication to the national team very well. His commitment is exemplary, and he is an exemplary player for us."

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A role model

With those words, Gabriel drew a line under the controversy. Raphinha, he insisted, is a role model inside the dressing room, whether in terms of commitment, professionalism or the desire to learn.

Players in Europe live under immense pressure, he explained, playing a match every two or three days and moving between different competitions. That makes talk of managing playing time natural and necessary, not an evasion of responsibility.

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Brazil know Raphinha's value very well, he added, not only as a player but as a leading figure within the group, one who always seeks to give his best even when not at full physical fitness.

Preparing for the Copa América

Gabriel also addressed the team's current situation, with two friendlies in Singapore: Saturday against the host nation, and 17 November against Japan.

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The Arsenal defender said: "We know how difficult it is to win titles, but we must prepare well, win every match, and be ready for the Copa América."

For Gabriel, these matches are an important chance for Ancelotti to try out ideas, give new players a run, and build a team capable of competing for the continental title.

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This was more than a defender's job well done. Gabriel proved himself a loyal teammate, one who knows how to protect his colleagues when their reputation is under attack, and who insists the unity of the Brazil national team is stronger than any misreading of a passing remark.