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Massimiliano Alvini's Frosinone are looking to bounce back after consecutive defeats to Cagliari and Milan, either side of the international break, took some of the shine off their excellent start to the season. Parma visit the Stirpe for Saturday's opening Serie A matchday 13 fixture.

Alberto Gilardino's Parma had little answer to Roma last time out, losing 5-1 at the Tardini as Malen scored four. Frosinone are seventh on 20 points, while Parma are level with Sassuolo in third-bottom place, ahead of only Udinese and Venezia.

Frosinone vs Parma: kick-off time, line-ups and where to watch on TV and stream.

FROSINONE VS PARMA: TV CHANNEL AND LIVE STREAM



Match: Frosinone vs Parma

Date: Saturday, November 2026

Kick-off: 15:00

TV channel: DAZN

Stream: DAZN

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PROBABLE FROSINONE VS PARMA LINE-UPS



FROSINONE (3-4-1-2): Palmisani; Cittadini, Monterisi, Calvani; Oyono, Masini, Calò, Tchato; Schmid; Ghedjemis, Kvernadze. Coach: Alvini.

PARMA (3-5-2): Daffara; Delprato, Troilo, Carboni; Britschgi, Keita, Sierro, Fabbian, Valeri; Touré, Elphege. Coach: Gilardino.

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WHERE TO WATCH FROSINONE VS PARMA ON TV



Fans can watch Frosinone vs Parma live on DAZN via its app on compatible smart TVs, games consoles (PlayStation, Xbox), a TIMVISION Box or devices such as Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

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WHERE TO STREAM FROSINONE VS PARMA

Frosinone vs Parma will also be available to stream live on smartphones, tablets, PCs and desktop computers via the DAZN app and website.