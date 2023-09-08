From kilt to skirt! ex-Orlando Pirates star Mntambo causes a stir at Sekhukhune United training session- 'They will adjust'

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Linda Mntambo has caused a buzz again after wearing a skirt to a Sekhukhune United training session.

Mntambo has a unique sense of fashion

Last season he was caught in a kilt

Midfielder wears skirt to training

WHAT HAPPENED: Mntambo is known for his controversial dress code, and he once again showed it this week.

The 34-year-old midfielder shared a video of himself leaving home for Sekhukhune's training session in a skirt, and later on in the changing room with his teammates.

SHOW ME MORE:

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At the beginning of the year, his sense of fashion caused a stir in Mzansi with fans divided on his dress code. The player wore a kilt and took a picture with it.

Some felt the player should focus more on Mntambo's career as Manchester United strikers' coach Benni McCarthy had once advised.

"I think South African players have far more important things in their life than football. TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter seem to be far more important to these guys. Their image matters more than being the best player," the Bafana legend stated.

WHAT NEXT: Mntambo is currently recovering after undergoing surgery a few months ago.