From Europe to Saudi Arabia and America: Ronaldo and Messi cement an unprecedented phenomenon

Europe hosts the most competitive football on the planet. Yet none of the active players who top the sport's all-time scoring charts ply their trade in its leagues.

The newspaper "Sport" pointed out that nobody disputes Europe's place at the centre of the game. Most of the best footballers play in the European leagues, so the world's most-watched teams are those competing in European competitions. Since the landmark Bosman ruling of 15 December 1995 eased restrictions on signing foreign players, the clubs of the major leagues have cornered the market for star talent.

Legends of the game, though, increasingly choose to bow out away from Europe, savouring their final spells in leagues far from the continent.

The proof? None of the current top five scorers in the history of football play in Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo stands top of the pile. Having surpassed Josef Bican, the Portuguese is the highest scorer in official matches in history.

He now has his sights on 1,000 goals. His tally stands at 976 since the penalty he tucked away against Croatia at the World Cup.

Since January 2022, though, the striker has turned out in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr.

Lionel Messi sits second on the list of the greatest scorers of all time. The Argentine has 921 goals, his last two coming against Atletico San Luis in the League Cup.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner plays his football away from Europe, having joined Inter Miami in Major League Soccer back in 2023.

Robert Lewandowski takes seventh place, and third among active players, with 721 goals to his name.

Still scoring for Barcelona until recently, the Polish striker has already found the net for his new club, Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer.

Just below him comes Messi's Inter Miami team-mate Luis Suarez, on 610 goals. The Uruguayan sits fourteenth overall and fourth among active players after a magnificent career that began more than 20 years ago.

Karim Benzema rounds off the current top five. The Frenchman has played in Saudi Arabia since the summer of 2023 and now lines up for Al-Hilal.

His 523 goals in 993 matches leave him one clear of Harry Kane, the first name on the list still playing in Europe. The Englishman features in Vincent Kompany's side at Bayern Munich.