Marcus Rashford's return to his homeland has not gone as planned, at least so far. After a glittering loan spell at Barcelona, where he shone and recorded impressive statistics, the English forward came back to Manchester United once the Catalan club declined to activate their buy option.

His start to the season, though, has been disappointing to say the least. The context helps explain it: United themselves are enduring a dire run, delivering performances well below what a club of their history and financial muscle should expect.

According to the newspaper "Sport", Rashford remains unable to spark any change or improve the team's dynamic.

The numbers lay his struggles bare. In eight matches he has played 502 minutes without a single goal or assist.

Those figures clash sharply with the expectations placed upon him. Now a fresh injury has made things worse.

A chronic hip problem has left the forward sidelined and Manchester United worried. Reports in England say Rashford has been battling the issue since early October, forcing him to miss several recent matches and casting doubt over his availability in the weeks ahead.

Most worrying of all is the lack of a set return date. Some reports flag the upcoming European tie against Roma as a possible comeback, yet the hip injury has become another headache in a season that has fallen short of his hopes.

At Old Trafford, the situation is critical. Doubts have begun to swirl around manager Michael Carrick's future, and that uncertainty could drag Rashford down with it.

Remember, Carrick ranked among the loudest advocates for the English forward's return, a pivotal figure in restoring his confidence and handing him a prominent role. Any change on the bench, then, would strip Rashford of one of his biggest backers inside the club.

So Rashford's future is clouded once more. Physical problems, a dip in form and the uncertainty over the bench have left the English forward in an extremely difficult spot.

What should have been a fresh chance to rediscover his best and prove himself again at Manchester United now threatens to become another painful chapter.