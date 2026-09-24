Bayern Munich are planning to strengthen their ranks in the upcoming winter transfer window with a notable signing from Barcelona.

With other clubs circling Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise, the Bavarians have begun drawing up alternative plans to land a new forward.

According to Sky Sports, Bayern are preparing their funds to make an offer for Barcelona star Dani Olmo.

The German club have long admired Olmo, an interest dating back to his successful four-year spell in Germany with Leipzig, and they've tracked his continued development at Barcelona.





Signing him won't be easy, though. Olmo is currently valued at around 60 million pounds sterling, the equivalent of 70 million euros.

He was one of the driving forces behind Spain's triumph at the 2026 World Cup, starting every match bar two, including the final, and chipping in with two assists along the way.

After breaking through with the first team at Dinamo Zagreb, the 28-year-old scored 29 goals and provided 34 assists during his time with Leipzig, before moving to Barcelona for 47 million pounds sterling in 2024.

At the Camp Nou he has scored 20 goals and set up 20 more in nearly 100 matches.

Olmo boasts 12 goals in 58 international caps for Spain, and his Barcelona contract runs until the summer of 2030.