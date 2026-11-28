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Bayern Munich suffered a fresh blow against Hamburg when their captain Joshua Kimmich was shown a straight red card in the 44th minute of the match between the two sides on Saturday at the Volksparkstadion, on Matchday 11 of the Bundesliga.

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The dismissal followed an off-the-ball clash between Kimmich and Hamburg's Alexander Rössing-Lelesiit. The Hamburg player shoved the Bayern man. Kimmich hit back by grabbing him by the hair and pulling him to the ground.

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Referee Bastian Dankert didn't hesitate. He showed the German midfielder a straight red, leaving Bayern with ten men and without one of their most important midfielders before half-time.

It was still 0-0 at the time, and Kimmich's exit left his side facing a difficult second half. Bayern were already stretched, with Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise and Manuel Neuer chief among their absentees.

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Red cards are rare for Kimmich. German newspaper "Bild" reported that this is the fourth of his career, including his time in youth football, and his first since 28 October 2023, when he was sent off in Bayern Munich's 8-0 Bundesliga win over Darmstadt.

It all comes during a turbulent spell for Bayern. They lost 2-1 to French side Lille in the Champions League, and the club hierarchy have faced recent controversy over their handling of the Jamal Musiala situation, with Kimmich himself publicly criticising club officials.