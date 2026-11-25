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Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw by Portuguese hosts Sporting Lisbon in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase, on a night that also saw Inter claim a valuable 2-0 win over Stuttgart.

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Manchester United are enduring a miserable season. They shipped four goals against Liverpool in the Premier League as new manager Mauricio Pochettino lost his first match in charge, and today they stumbled again in his first Champions League outing with the club.

Luis Suarez scored both of Sporting Lisbon's goals (33rd minute penalty, 80), while Bruno Fernandes struck twice for Manchester United (48th minute penalty, 50).

Sporting Lisbon now sit ninth on 10 points. Manchester United have 7 points and are down in 19th.

Sporting led 1-0 at half-time at the Estadio Jose Alvalade after a tough first 45 minutes for the visitors. United managed an xG of just 0.12 to their opponents' 1.89, though they felt hard done by not to be level.

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Sporting spurned a golden chance to break the deadlock in the 30th minute. Martinez fouled Catamo, but Lammens saved Suarez's penalty.

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The striker got a second bite three minutes later when Lammens collided with Araujo. This time he made no mistake, scoring his fifth Champions League goal of the campaign.

United thought they'd equalised in the 40th minute when Amad headed into an empty net. Bafflingly, the officials ruled it out, penalising Tielemans for a foul in the build-up.

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Referee Marciniak pointed to the spot for the third time at the start of the second half, this time in Manchester United's favour, and Bruno Fernandes converted.

In the 50th minute, Fernandes had his second, and United's, against his former club, with team-mate Amad Diallo providing the assist.

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Then United goalkeeper Senne Lammens made a costly error, and Luis Suarez punished it in the 79th minute with an overhead kick from inside the penalty area to equalise for Sporting Lisbon. A minute later, Manchester United had a third goal ruled out after a VAR review.

There was worse to come. Manchester United's Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans picked up a second yellow card and was shown red in the 90th minute, moments before the final whistle. The draw extends the English side's run of poor results across all competitions.

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Inter continue winning run

Inter made it three straight wins in Europe, beating German visitors Stuttgart 2-0.

Petar Sucic (57th minute penalty) and Lautaro Martinez (74th minute) got Inter's goals.

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Inter climb to 9 points and 11th in the table, while Stuttgart stay on 7 points in 17th place.