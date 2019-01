Free State Stars sign former Kaizer Chiefs striker Michelle Katsvairo

Katsvairo has returned to the PSL for the first time since leaving Amakhosi over a year ago

Free State Stars have officially signed former Kaizer Chiefs striker Michelle Katsvairo.

The Zimbabwean attacker had been training with Ea Lla Koto in recent times as he was eyeing a return to the PSL.

According to the player's agent, Michael Ngobeni, Katsvairo penned a two-year deal with an option to renew for a further year.

More to follow...