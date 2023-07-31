Fotbal Club FCSB owner sends former Kaizer Chiefs defender Ngezana notice after struggles to settle

Steau Bucharesti owner Gigi Becali has given former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana an ultimatum to start delivering.

Ngezana joined FCSB from Chiefs

He has been in Romania for six weeks

Defender struggling to settle

WHAT HAPPENED: Ngezana was snapped by the Romanian outfit a couple of weeks ago from Chiefs.

He did not have an immediate positive impression, especially in his first appearance for the team, but the European outfit remained positive.

However, more than six weeks after joining, Ngezana is yet to make a competitive appearance despite his team Steau Bucharesti playing in four games across all competitions.

As a matter of fact, the defender has not made the squad on three occasions.

Becali has now hinted they are running out of patience about their new signing.

WHAT HE SAID: "Ngezana needs time to adjust. We need a moment of adjustment, three or four months of accommodation, but we don't wait that long, a month, that is it," Becali stated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While at Chiefs last season, Ngezana played 22 matches across all competitions and scored two goals in the process.

The 25-year-old Amakhosi graduate has no option but to up his game to stand a chance of being involved regularly.

WHAT NEXT: Ngezana has to give his best and be part of the team that will play CSKA 1948 Sofia in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

In the first leg played away, the Romanian side won by a solitary goal last week.