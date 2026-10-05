Italy beat Turkey 3-1 again in the Nations League group stage. Former PSV forward Gianluca Scamacca scored his second international goal in the first half, on his 25th appearance for the national team.

Gianluigi Donnarumma pulled off a magnificent save from a fierce Ozan Kabak strike after almost a quarter of an hour. Scamacca then thought he had given the home side the lead ten minutes later, but the towering striker was flagged offside.

Soon after, Scamacca made it count. His shot from inside the penalty area flew in off the crossbar. The striker, who has a past at PSV, reacted notably coolly to his fine goal.

Roberto Mancini took the goalscoring Scamacca off ten minutes into the second half. Two minutes later, Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir denied Issa Doumbia. Turkey struck after an hour, though, as Aral Simsir beat Donnarumma to level the score.

That joy did not last long. Substitute Riccardo Calafiori restored Italy's lead with a powerful header. It was a bitter blow for the visitors, who could do little in the closing stages.

Mancini's side even made it 3-1, with Francesco Pio Esposito finishing expertly. The win moves Italy onto seven points in Nations League Group A, three fewer than leaders France.