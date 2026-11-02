Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer helps out at fifth-division Norwegian side while eyeing full-time return to management

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Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stepped back onto the training pitch to assist a lower-league club in his native Norway while assessing his next permanent role. The 53-year-old has been lending his expertise to fifth-tier outfit FCK in Kristiansund after missing out on a return to Old Trafford earlier this year.

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Norwegian icon coaches hometown club

Solskjaer is currently dividing his time between the senior and youth squads at Kristiansund-based side FCK following the conclusion of their domestic campaign. The local outfit recently finished ninth out of 11 teams in the Norwegian Fourth Division, which represents the fifth tier of the national football pyramid. Stepping onto the grass has kept the tactician active after his discussions to rejoin the Red Devils in January fell through.

Carrick appointment ended comeback hopes

United hierarchy spoke with their former striker regarding an interim return at the start of the year following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim. However, the club instead handed the reins to his ex-assistant Michael Carrick, who subsequently penned a two-year permanent contract in May. Despite helping out at grassroots level, Solskjaer remains open to taking another senior post when asked about his future by TV2 Sport: "Yes, I think I'll probably take a job."

Quizzed on whether he would ever consider answering a future call from Old Trafford, he added: "If Michael does well for ten years and decides to quit, and they ask me if I can take them for two months, of course I wouldn't say no.

"I've been at that club for 18-19 years, so it's part of the family. But it's not something I'm thinking about."

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Decorated legacy precedes Turkish spell

Solskjaer's enduring bond with the Premier League giants began during an 11-year playing career between 1996 and 2007, when he netted 126 goals in 366 games across all competitions and lifted 12 major honours, including six league crowns and the historic 1999 Treble. Returning to replace Jose Mourinho initially as caretaker in December 2018, he spent nearly three years in the dugout until November 2021, guiding the team to third and second-place league finishes alongside the 2021 Europa League final, where they lost on penalties to Villarreal.

More recently, the Norwegian returned to club management with Turkish heavyweights Besiktas before departing in August 2025 and resuming his duties as a UEFA technical match observer two months later.

Permanent dugout return remains priority

While mentoring young and amateur players in Kristiansund provides a welcome outlet away from the spotlight, Solskjaer is firmly expected to consider formal offers over the coming months. Having combined his UEFA analytical work with hands-on sessions in Norway, the 53-year-old is keeping himself sharp for his next professional challenge. Meanwhile, his former colleague Carrick faces the immediate task of turning United's domestic fortunes around in Manchester.