Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Eleazar Rodgers open to NFD move

The lanky forward remains confident he will receive a good offer ahead of the new 2019/20 PSL season

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Eleazar Rodgers says he is yet to receive offers after leaving Free State Stars, who are heading to the National First Division (NFD).

Although the lanky striker is confident he will get a new football home ahead of the eagerly anticipated 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ), season he says he can play in the NFD as long as he keeps playing.

“Nothing, still waiting bit hear waiting for possible offers. Yes it’s correct, I left free State Stars and I will never keep quiet if there’s something,” Rodgers told Goal.

“Yeah I can play in the PSL, I think I can still get an opportunity and play even if it’s in the NFD I can consider as long as I play football."

The former and Platinum Stars number nine told Goal that he still has mileage on his legs to continue terrorising PSL defenders.

Although the former Cape Town Santosman has established himself as one of the more reliable target men in the top-flight, he says heading to the lower division will still suit him.

“There’s nothing else for me. I still have a year or two in me and it depends on how things go….hopefully something will come up sooner than later. I have been around and there is no doubt something will come up,” he concluded.

Rodgers joined the relegated Bethlehem-based side at the start of the previous PSL season, but could not help them rescue their top tier status.

Article continues below

Moreover, reports surfaced after the end of the season that Ea Lla Koto has decided to clear the house, leaving the Kuilsriver-born hitman with no options but to look for a new football home.

Looking at his performances for the 2017/18 Nedbank Cup champions, Rodgers played in 26 games in all competitions matches, and netted on four occasions whilst providing as many assists.

With his future remaining undecided for now, the former Cape Town talisman will hope to secure his future sooner than later.