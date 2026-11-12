Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Kobamelo Kodisang edging closer to PSL return: 'He is getting his sharpness back'

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The Bafana Bafana international is seeking a fresh start in the Betway Premiership after his disappointing spell with Mamelodi Sundowns came to a quiet conclusion. The 26-year-old winger has resurfaced at the Bloemfontein side, where he is undergoing assessment in hopes of securing a permanent contract as a free agent.

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High expectations met with injury frustration

The journey for Kobamelo Kodisang at Chloorkop did not go according to plan after his high-profile arrival in July 2024. Joining Mamelodi Sundowns from Portuguese side Moreirense FC, the attacker was expected to be a major creative force in the final third. However, a combination of persistent injury setbacks and the immense competition for places within the star-studded Brazilians' squad restricted his impact significantly. During his first full campaign, he managed to record only 13 appearances, contributing two goals and two assists before the club looked for alternative solutions.

Searching for regular minutes, the winger was sent on loan to AVS Futebol SAD in Portugal, but that stint was cut short after only six months. Upon returning to South Africa in the January 2026 window, he joined Stellenbosch FC for a brief period.

Kodisang’s time at Sundowns effectively ended when he was forced to train away from the first-team group while his representatives negotiated an exit.

Training stint at Siwelele confirms comeback trail

The latest development in the player's career has seen him arrive in Bloemfontein to train with Siwelele FC. The club is currently in desperate need of offensive reinforcement after a difficult start to the league campaign. Kodisang’s representative, veteran football agent Mike Makaab, has confirmed that the player is being evaluated by the technical team. Makaab provided insight into the player's current state of mind and physical condition as he works toward a potential deal with the top-flight outfit, noting that the priority is getting him back into a competitive environment.

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“Kobamelo Kodisang is currently training with Siwelele, and he’s getting his sharpness back, and he seems to be very happy,” Makaab told FARPost. “I spoke to the team today [Wednesday]; they will be doing fitness tests and other things, and I’m sure within a week or so a decision will be made, but a good thing is that he’s back and training. That’s what is important.”

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The assessment period is expected to last roughly a week, during which the Siwelele coaching staff will determine if the former SC Braga B star can offer the necessary quality to help them climb the table.

Siwelele's urgent need for a creative spark

The timing of Kodisang’s arrival could not be more critical for Siwelele, who find themselves languishing in 14th place in the Betway Premiership standings.

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Beyond his pace and dribbling ability, Kodisang brings a wealth of experience from his time in Europe and his various stints in the South African top tier.

As the decision-making process continues, all eyes will be on the Bloemfontein-based side to see if they pull the trigger on a permanent contract.