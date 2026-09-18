Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Raymond Monama provides career update - 'So I have not officially retired...'

Despite spending several seasons away from the professional spotlight, the former Black Leopards and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder insists that he still has something to offer on the pitch.

Monama has attributed his extended hiatus to a series of fitness issues that hampered his progress during the twilight of his career.

Speaking at the Tiyani Mabunda Foundation High School League games in Polokwane, he addressed the rumours surrounding his exit from the sport, making it clear that the word "retirement" is not yet in his vocabulary.

“I have not yet retired; it’s just that I was injured for a long time, so retirement, no,” Monama stated, per FARPost.

“I still feel like I can play, and it’s not even about playing professionally or anything. But I still want to play a bit and also coach while still playing.”

“My intention is to do stuff like helping the younger players. So, I have not officially retired. Obviously, I want to be more involved with the coaching and developing of players,” Monama added.

Monama first rose to prominence at Black Leopards, where his creative displays earned him a high-profile move to Chloorkop in 2013.

He arrived at Mamelodi Sundowns alongside teammates Rodney Ramagalela and Tiyani Mabunda, but he found regular minutes difficult to come by under then-manager Pitso Mosimane.

After a loan spell with University of Pretoria, he moved on to represent several clubs, including Polokwane City, Platinum Stars, Royal Eagles, and Ajax Cape Town.

“I am still grateful for the opportunities. God has always been good to me, playing for more than 10 years and for big teams in the country,” he said.

“There are a lot of players who were very good but didn’t even make it to the professional league, but I was able to play for a lot of big teams.”

“So, I am always grateful, and I will always appreciate everything that I had in my life,” the midfielder concluded.



