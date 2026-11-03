Former Mamelodi Sundowns centre back Rushine De Reuck opens up on his time at Chloorkop: 'It’s not only negatives'

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The 30-year-old defender, who now captains Tanzanian powerhouses Simba SC, enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Chloorkop before injuries and a lack of game time saw him slip down the pecking order. While his exit marked the end of a significant chapter in South African football, the former PSL Defender of the Season is choosing to focus on the silverware rather than the setbacks.

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Reflecting on a trophy-laden era at Chloorkop

Between 2020 and 2025, Rushine De Reuck was a fundamental component of the Mamelodi Sundowns machine that dominated the South African football landscape. Now revitalised in East Africa with Simba SC, De Reuck has had time to process the emotions surrounding his exit.

“Yeah, I do,” De Reuck told iDiski Times when asked if he reflects positively on his time at the club. “I think when you are emotional, you don’t really look at things clearly. I think that’s a chapter I’ve closed. I don’t try to think about it too much. Obviously, very grateful, you know. When I think about Sundowns, I try and only think about the good moments because I mean, I won four league titles with the team, many trophies with the team."

“So, it’s not only negatives. Although I wanted to play, I feel like I didn’t get opportunities to play as much as I think I should have, but it’s okay. This is life. You’re not going to be everyone’s cup of tea. Not everybody’s going to prefer you,” the defender added.

A fresh start and leadership in Tanzania

After a brief loan spell in Israel with Maccabi Petah Tikva, De Reuck found a new lease of life in Tanzania. Joining Simba SC proved to be the catalyst for a return to form, as he quickly adapted to the demands of the Ligi Kuu Bara. His impact was so immediate that he was handed the captain's armband and subsequently earned a contract extension, proving that his quality remains intact when he is given the platform to play regularly.

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The move away from South Africa was a conscious decision based on his desire to be an active contributor rather than a fringe player.

“So, this is something I’ve accepted, but also, I’m someone who, when I’m in an environment, I want to contribute. It’s nice to be part of something big, bigger than you. But also, if you are in a space for too long, just being there, then I don’t know if it’s worth it. This is why I made that decision,” De Reuck explained. His journey serves as a testament to the importance of finding the right environment for a player's specific career stage.

“I said I believe in myself, and I know that I have the capacity to compete at a very high level week in and week out, and Simba gives me that opportunity. So, I’m grateful for them, trust me, and this is the big reason I’m playing the way I am,” he concluded. Having put his injury woes behind him, the 30-year-old now looks forward to leading his new club to further success on the continent.