Former Kaizer Chiefs duo are now reunited at PSL rivals SuperSport United after Phathutshedzo Nange finds a new home

Kaizer Chiefs discard Phathutshedzo Nange has found a new home after Gavin Hunt handed him a lifeline.

Nange and Hunt reunited at SuperSport United

The duo worked together at Bidvest Wits

Nange had an underwhelming spell at Kaizer Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED: Gavin Hunt has always made it clear that he would love to work with Phathutshedzo Nange again as the duo enjoyed a fruitful time at the now-defunct Bidvest Wits.

Hunt got his wish as SuperSport United pulled the strings and signed the free agent on a two-year deal. Nange only played three times in the league under Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane last season. His reunion with Hunt is likely to see him get more minutes under his belt.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I would like to thank SuperSport for the opportunity they gave me. It is a great feeling joining SuperSport and I’m looking forward and excited to start a new journey in a positive way," Nange was quoted as saying on the club's Twitter page.

"I worked with coach Gavin before and we had a clean working relationship. He is a winning coach by nature and good for his players because we all want to win at the end of the day."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nange has a point to prove after Amakhosi released him as surplus to requirements. A lot will be expected from him at Matsatsantsa A Pitori, especially after the departure of Patrick Maswanganyi who joined Orlando Pirates.

Nange's two seasons at Naturena where underwhelming but the 31-year-old now has a chance to revive his career under a coach who believes in his capabilities and quality.

WHAT'S NEXT: SuperSport are expected to make more signings in preparation for the restart of the PSL and Caf Confederation Cup.