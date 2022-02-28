Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Xulu leaves Hapoel Tel Aviv

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyanda Xulu has parted ways with his Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Tel Aviv.

Xulu, who has also previously turned out for Mamelodi Sundowns, has left the club after one and a half years in Israel.

His current contract was due to expire at the end of the current season.

“There has been some misleading media reports regarding Siyanda Xulu and his absence from the Hapoel Tel Aviv, matchday squad on Saturday 26 February 2022,” Xulu’s agency Siyavuma Sports Group conformed to Soccer Laduma.

“For clarity, Siyanda Xulu has today come to an agreement on his contract with the management of Hapoel Tel Aviv, to mutually terminate with immediate effect. Siyanda’s contract was due to end in June 2022.

“Siyanda would like to thank the club and fans, for their support during the last two seasons and wishes the club every success going forward.”

However, there were reports suggesting the 30-year-old had gone AWOL after an alleged fallout with the coaches.

The player is reported to have left Tel Aviv for South Africa without informing his bosses who are demanding that he returns to Israel.

“Our defender Siyanda Xulu did something that should not be done. His return to the club is not at all on the agenda. His career at Hapoel Tel Aviv is finished,” Hapoel Tel Aviv owner Itzik Nisanov told Sport5 as per Far Post.

“The ball is in Hapoel Tel Aviv’s court. No unusual action was taken by Hapoel Tel Aviv or coach Kobi Refuah. After the game, we will reach a decision with the club whether it is the end of communication or if Hapoel Tel Aviv demands, the player will return to Israel immediately and stand before a disciplinary committee.

“The player is aware that if Hapoel demands that he return to Israel and continues to serve the club until the end of the season, he will be required to do so. If not, he will face a lawsuit.”

Xulu had started 18 of 24 Hapoel Tel Aviv’s league matches this season.

Now being a free agent, it is to be seen if PSL clubs will make a move for him.