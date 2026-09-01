Former Kaizer Chiefs co-coach sent packing as club confirms departure

The writing was on the wall at the Limpopo outfit, with the club confirming Cedric Kaze’s departure after a turbulent week that saw Babina Noko suffer three successive defeats to Orlando Pirates in the space of just seven days.

Management had previously sought to play down speculation surrounding the coach’s future, but the latest setback appears to have brought his tenure to an abrupt end.

Sekhukhune confirmed Kaze’s exit in an official club statement, revealing that both parties had reached a mutual agreement to part ways.

The statement read: Sekhukhune United Football Club announces that Head Coach Cedric Kaze has departed from the Club by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

The Club expresses its sincere appreciation to Coach Kaze for his dedication, professionalism, and contribution during his tenure, and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

As part of the coaching transition, Papi Zothwane has been appointed to lead the technical team as Head Coach, assisted by Paulus Masehe while Nascent Nkhwashu will continue in his role as Goalkeeper Coach.

The Club remains focused on ensuring stability, continuity, and a smooth transition as the team prepares for the challenges ahead



