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The Belgian coach has admitted his immense surprise that the Bafana star remains a Sundowns player. Despite the midfielder's meteoric rise on the international stage, a high-profile move away from the South African giants has yet to materialise.

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A talent identified from the start

The journey of Teboho Mokoena under the tutelage of Hugo Broos began several years ago, long before he became the household name he is today.

Broos reflected on this progression during a recent appearance on the Prime Sports With Mahlatse podcast. The former national team coach explained that he saw the potential for greatness as soon as Mokoena stepped onto the pitch. “From the beginning, it’s Teboho,” said Broos. “So when he was playing at SuperSport, he said, ‘I’m playing,’ and then, yeah, I saw that this is someone who can become a good player.”

The surprise of the Sundowns stay

Despite his dominance in local and continental competitions, Mokoena has not yet made the leap to a major overseas league. This lack of movement has left Broos scratching his head, especially given the player's consistent performances. The 29-year-old’s status as a top-tier talent was further validated during South Africa's historic run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they reached the second round for the first time in their history.

Broos admitted that he expected the midfielder to be plying his trade elsewhere by now, suggesting that either the player or the club may have turned down significant interest. “And for me, it’s still a surprise that he’s still playing in Sundowns,” Broos continued. “Maybe he had already had opportunities to go somewhere else and maybe Sundowns, I don’t know… But Teboho became better and better, and the last two, three years he was with Ronwen [Williams] with Themba [Zwane], then played with Themba.”

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The coach emphasised that Mokoena’s development has been a key factor in the national team's success over recent years. By forming a solid partnership with veteran figures like Zwane and Williams, Mokoena helped create a resilient core that allowed Bafana Bafana to compete with the world's best. Broos believes the midfielder has fully lived up to the expectations that were placed on him when he first arrived on the international scene as a promising youngster.

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A pillar of the national team spine

Mokoena's role as a leader on the field has become increasingly apparent as he entered his peak years. Broos noted that the midfielder, alongside his Sundowns teammates, provided the "spine" of the team that allowed other players to flourish. This tactical foundation was instrumental in South Africa's recent successes, proving that Mokoena’s influence extends far beyond his individual technical skills or his ability to score spectacular long-range goals from the middle of the park.

The admiration Broos holds for the player is evident, as he watched Mokoena grow from a SuperSport United prospect into a global performer. “Those were the guys who were the spine of the team, and all the rest was going on,” Broos remarked. “So same, this is something what I thought from the beginning, and at the end I had to say Teboho became a player like we thought at that moment he came to the national team.”

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While the transfer window for the 2026-27 season may have passed without a major move, the conversation surrounding Mokoena’s future is unlikely to disappear. With the 29-year-old still at the top of his game, many fans and analysts continue to echo Broos' sentiments. Whether Mokoena remains a one-club man in his prime or finally takes the leap to Europe or another major market remains to be seen, but his legacy at Sundowns is already secure.