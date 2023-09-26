Former Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo told he can still return to national team

Siyanda Xulu has revealed a SuperSport United teammate who still has a shot at Bafana Bafana.

Xulu backs teammate to return to Bafana

Hlatshwayo is a former Bafana skipper

He got red-carded in his last game

WHAT HAPPENED: Bafana Bafana vice-captain Siyanda Xulu is more than confident that his SuperSport teammate, Thulani 'Tyson' Hlatshwayo still has what it takes to play for the senior national team.

The former Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits defender was once the first name whenever a Bafana squad was announced as he was the captain in Stuart Baxter and Molefi Ntseki's era as head coaches of South Africa.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Tyson is one of the best centre-backs we’ve ever had in the country. We had a conversation when I first came in that anything is possible. If he and I do well, he ends up with a call-up, because I think it’s all about how well you do at club level. As long as he does well for SuperSport he has a chance to regain his spot in the Bafana team. I think it’s possible," Xulu told iDiski Times.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hlatshwayo has not received a call-up for Bafana Bafana under Hugo Broos as he faced a rapid decline in his performances at Pirates, costing him a place in the national team. If he were to return to the national set-up at age 33, he would be one of the oldest players in the current team as Themba Zwane is currently the oldest Bafana regular 34 years old.

WHAT'S NEXT: Hlatshwayo, who got himself sent off when SuperSport lost 1-0 to Chippa United on Wednesday night, will have to wait for the next cycle as Broos has already named his preliminary squad for friendlies next month.