Five things we learned as Pitso Mosimane's Bafana Bafana are pegged back by Benni McCarthy's Kenya late on

Share Follow GOAL on Google

South Africa and Kenya played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Orlando Amstel Arena, with the Harambee Stars showing immense resilience to secure a point in the 90th minute. Despite Bafana dominating possession, clinical finishing and defensive errors defined a gripping encounter in AFCON qualification.

Advertisement

The encounter at the Orlando Amstel Arena was a fascinating study in tactical dominance versus clinical pragmatism. Pitso Mosimane’ South Africa entered the fray with a clear structural plan, utilising a 3-4-2-1 formation designed to monopolise the ball and stretch the Kenyan defensive block. While they succeeded in controlling 62% of the possession and creating five big chances, their inability to insulate their lead ultimately proved costly against a dogged Kenyan side.

Kenya, under Benni McCarthy, displayed the kind of structural discipline that has become their hallmark. Despite seeing far less of the ball and operating primarily in their own half, the Harambee Stars remained patient. They capitalised on the few opportunities afforded to them, transforming a match that looked to be slipping away into a well-earned draw. The result keeps Group D finely poised, though Bafana Bafana will feel aggrieved to have dropped points after such significant statistical superiority.

1. Relebohile Mofokeng is the creative heartbeat of Bafana

Relebohile Mofokeng delivered a masterclass in attacking transitions, rightfully earning the player of the match accolade. Operating in the pocket behind the striker, his ability to find space between Kenya's midfield and defensive lines caused constant friction. His goal in the 77th minute was a just reward for a performance defined by intelligent movement and vision. In a game where Bafana often struggled to turn possession into goals, Mofokeng provided the spark, consistently finding teammates in high-value areas. His withdrawal in the 90th minute, just before the equaliser, arguably disrupted South Africa's ability to keep the ball high up the pitch during the closing stages.

2. Kenya’s persistence overcomes early misfortune

It would have been easy for Kenya to crumble after Amos Wanjala’s unfortunate own goal in the 9th minute. The defender inadvertently put the ball into his own net, handing the hosts a dream start. However, the Harambee Stars showed remarkable mental fortitude. They refused to chase the game recklessly, instead waiting for their moment. Michael Olunga’s equaliser from the penalty spot just before half-time was the result of sustained pressure during a rare foray forward. Even when trailing 2-1 late in the second half, they maintained their shape, eventually finding the leveller through Ryan Ogam. This resilience is a testament to the tactical discipline instilled by the coaching staff.

Advertisement Advertisement

3. Bafana’s wastefulness in front of goal remains a concern

Statistically, the Mzansi outfit should have secured all three points. They created five big chances but missed four of them, a conversion rate that will surely frustrate Mosimane. With 21 touches in the opposition box compared to Kenya’s seven, the lack of a clinical edge was the primary difference between a comfortable victory and a draw. While the build-up play was often fluid, involving Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba in expansive roles, the final action lacked conviction. Against top-tier continental opposition, these missed opportunities are frequently punished, as evidenced by Kenya’s 90th-minute strike.

Related Topics

Next matches KEN Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 11:00 RSA

4. The impact of the substitute bench proved decisive

Both coaches looked to their benches to alter the game’s momentum, but it was Kenya’s introduction of Ogam that had the most profound impact. Coming on in the 81st minute for Job Ochieng, Ogam provided a fresh physical presence that the tiring South African back three struggled to manage. His 90th-minute goal was the definitive moment of the match, showcasing the value of a high-impact substitute. South Africa’s changes, including the introduction of Lyle Foster, helped maintain pressure but did not provide the same clinical resolution needed to kill off the game when they led 2-1.

5. Defensive lapses undermine South Africa’s territorial control

Despite Olwethu Makhanya’ solid individual performance at the back, Bafana’s defensive structure remains vulnerable to direct play. Having 84% pass accuracy and controlling the tempo usually offers defensive security through possession, yet they conceded twice from just four shots on target by Kenya. The first goal came from a penalty, and the second from a failure to track runs in the final minute. For all their technical quality, Bafana must improve their defensive concentration during transitions, especially when they have committed numbers forward to support the attack.

Advertisement

Conclusion

This 2-2 draw serves as a wake-up call for South Africa and a badge of honour for Kenya. Bafana’s aesthetic dominance was undermined by a lack of clinical finishing and late defensive lapses. Meanwhile, Kenya’s efficiency and refusal to quit earned them a vital point in Group D. As the qualification process continues, South Africa must learn to close out games they dominate, while Kenya will take immense confidence from their ability to frustrate higher-ranked opponents.