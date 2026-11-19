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Rio Ferdinand, the former England and Manchester United defender, has spoken about the huge potential of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham and his future with the Spanish giants, highlighting the big reward that awaits him if he decides to stay with the club in the coming years.

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Ferdinand, 48, made the prediction on his podcast, as reported by Spanish newspaper "Marca": " If Jude Bellingham stays at Madrid , he will become Real Madrid captain. If he decides to stay, he will wear the armband at the club."

The ex-England defender, whose career took in West Ham, Bournemouth, Leeds United, Manchester United and Queens Park Rangers, lavished praise on Bellingham. In his eyes, the Real Madrid star is an exceptional player who excels in every aspect of the game.

He added: "Bellingham is an amazing player. He gets a rating of 8 or more in every aspect of the game. He can escape pressure in any area of the pitch, he has the power to drive forward with the ball, and he can also track back, win back possession, win the ball, tackle opponents and press them."

Ferdinand went on: "On top of that, he has the ability to score goals and shine in the decisive moments. The level he is producing in an England shirt makes me wonder whether we have ever seen a player perform at such levels for the national team before."

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Ferdinand also turned to England's 3-2 UEFA Nations League win over Spain in Madrid a few days ago, and Bellingham's part in it. With his tongue firmly in cheek, he poked fun at the media and commercial attention the player attracts, while hailing his brilliance on the pitch.

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He joked: "The game started and Jude was like: 'Excuse me, can we refocus the attention on me? The spotlight needs to come back to me again. I'm working as a model for loads of brands now.'"

Companies and brands are racing to work with Bellingham, the former Manchester United star stressed. Yet he keeps delivering outstanding performances on the pitch.

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In Ferdinand's words: "Every brand wants Bellingham, and yet Jude keeps shining on the pitch. Sometimes, when you see a player start doing things outside football, people immediately think he has become distracted and lost his previous level, but this lad keeps developing and getting better. His importance to England cannot be measured."

Ferdinand signed off by hailing Bellingham's performances for his country , arguing that his international level has already surpassed what English football legends such as Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard achieved.

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At club level, Bellingham has made 16 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions this season, scoring 5 goals and providing 4 assists.

Real Madrid sit second in LaLiga on 30 points, 3 points behind leaders Barcelona. They host Celta Vigo next Saturday in the 13th round of LaLiga.