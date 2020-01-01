Feddal: Sporting CP sign Morocco and Real Betis centre-back

The Morocco international has agreed on a deal with the Estadio Jose Alvalade outfit that will keep him at the club until 2022

Portuguese giants CP have announced the signing of Zouhair Feddal from club .

The 31-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Estadio Jose Alvalade outfit with an option of extension following his successful medicals with the side.

Feddal has been with the Green-and-Whites since 2017 when he joined from Deportivo and featured in 53 league games during his time with the side, including 17 last season to help Manuel Pellegrini’s men maintain their La Liga status.

The international is delighted to join one of the most popular clubs in the world, Sporting CP, and looks forward to contributing his quota to the success of the Portuguese outfit.

"I want to say to the Sportinguistas that I am very happy to be here and to belong to this great club,” Feddal told the club website.

“The only thing that I can promise is my commitment, hard work, dedication and that I will fight to the end. That's something that I will never lack, and I hope that we can achieve our objectives.

"I know that Noureddine Naybet and Mustapha Hadji played here. This is a very well-known club in Europe and in Africa.

“Sporting CP are one of 's big clubs, and I'm sure that we will reach our targets. I know that I'm at a club that aims to win, and I want to win big things.

"I will adapt to what the coach wants. I'm available for whatever he needs, and I have to show all of the Sportinguistas that I'm here to do good things and to help Sporting CP"

🗣 “A única coisa que posso prometer é compromisso, trabalho, sacrifício, luta e entrega até ao final. Isso nunca me vai faltar e espero que possamos conseguir atingir os nossos objectivos”. @zou_feddal já fala à Leão 🦁#EuSouSporting pic.twitter.com/OKypw7NtMl — Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) August 19, 2020

Feddal started his career with Moghreb Tetouan and played for the youth teams of Vilamalla, Peralada, and Mataro.

He made his senior debut for Vilajuiga after joining the side in 2008 and later featured for Terrassa, Teruel, San Roque, , FUS Rabat and before he signed for in 2015.

The defender made 28 league appearances for the Spanish club during his one-year stay before he moved to Alaves.

Feddal has featured 20 times for the Morocco national team since he made his debut against Togo in a friendly in 2012.

The centre-back will hope to help Sporting compete for the Primeira Liga title in the 2020-21 season after finishing fourth in the last campaign.