Fan View: Kaizer Chiefs fans 'clash' as Baxter makes Naturena return

The Briton has been tasked with leading Amakhosi, who struggled domestically, but eventually finished in the top eight on the final matchday

The appointment of Stuart Baxter as Kaizer Chiefs head coach has generated mixed reaction among the fans as the former Glamour Boys boss returns to Naturena.



The former Bafana Bafana tactician has been appointed on a two-year deal that can be extended by two more years and he arrives to take the mantle from where Gavin Hunt left off.

Despite leading Amakhosi past Simba SC to the Caf Champions League semi-finals, Hunt was shown the door as the club struggled in the Premier Soccer League and at one point threatened to be dragged into a relegation battle.



Baxter, 67, will be assisted by Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard, who have been in charge since Hunt's exit, and their first responsibility will be a first-leg semi-final match against Wydad Casablanca in Morocco on June 19.

The last man to lead them to a league title, Baxter has returned at a time Amakhosi are expected to be heavily engaged in the transfer market after the ban by Fifa elapses at the end of the month.



Although some fans have hugely welcomed the return of the Briton, some feel that his playing style is not pleasant enough to watch and thus the return is not deserved.

This is how the fans reacted on Twitter:

Ntseki is new himself and suddenly he is welcoming new coach and telling us Baxter's history? ai ai something doesn't seem right. Shouldn't this be done by Jessica or Kazier Junior? pic.twitter.com/9JBLwgfCgm — nhlalisuthi0206 (@nhlalisuthi0206) June 9, 2021

Oksalayo the guy was fired in India for placing a team on a relegation zone, the fact that he won Ligue before that does not mean he will it again the PSL standard has elevated now. Even G Hunt won it before where did he take the team to — makhaba (@hlongwadan) June 9, 2021

Do you not think maybe the conditions have now changed? Would he really subject himself to whatever made him leave in the first place again? — MaMiya🥀 (@__tamara16) June 9, 2021

Yes yes yes yes Sir Baxter is back and our glory days are loading.

All the teams should be shaking right now, all the coaches are shaking.

What a beautiful day to be a Khosi fan oh God we are happy and thank you management. — Mr T Sereko (@reign_gentleman) June 9, 2021

Welcome back coach chuck Norris l will give you my full support coach ❤✌ pic.twitter.com/7aha5w1NWC — vuyani (@khanyiqondani8) June 9, 2021

Mcm Stuart Baxter and Kaizer Chiefs philosophy are two different things he prefers winning with set pieces the same football that Gavin Hunt was playing. We shall wait and see what change is he going to bring but I doubt they will be any 🙁 — IG:Zuma_Mazwi (@zuma_mazwi) June 9, 2021

A coach that believes in playing with over 30 years players instead of playing with young players. At least Hunt believed on our youthful players. — IG:Zuma_Mazwi (@zuma_mazwi) June 9, 2021

Thank you Kaizer Chiefs... We wolcome him back again. We hope to see new positive developments for the Club.✌️✌️✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/bAWfQCuMJ0 — Mandies Miya (@Mlungu10) June 9, 2021

Welcome back Sir Baxter❤✌🏻all the best✌🏻last tym you wiped our tears hope this tym it wil be the same..i would like 2 change ur nickname from Chuck Norris to Chuck Trophies as we sbwl trophies its been a while🤞management sign quality players now lets start on a high note pic.twitter.com/ERbx8hlyHK — Scelimpilo Cindi (@Mpillow) June 9, 2021

When are you bringing back Rudi Kroll nina @orlandopirates ? Nithulile nicabanga kuthi JZ will win the league with his mentality of ever changing starting 11...mxm — T S A K A N I (@015_TMAN) June 9, 2021

I wish I'd hit pause on supporting the team for maybe a season or two or till he's gone. It's aerial ball-header-goal and repeat. Frustrating to watch😣 — Black Beanie (@BlackBeanie4) June 9, 2021

This has to be the worst kept secret, welcome back to Coach Baxter. Now I believe the day's of us being the laughing stock are over pic.twitter.com/cmaEnij5af — Vuyisile Ka Mangxola (@Vuyi_Mangxola) June 9, 2021