Fan View: Kaizer Chiefs fans 'clash' as Baxter makes Naturena return
The appointment of Stuart Baxter as Kaizer Chiefs head coach has generated mixed reaction among the fans as the former Glamour Boys boss returns to Naturena.
The former Bafana Bafana tactician has been appointed on a two-year deal that can be extended by two more years and he arrives to take the mantle from where Gavin Hunt left off.
Despite leading Amakhosi past Simba SC to the Caf Champions League semi-finals, Hunt was shown the door as the club struggled in the Premier Soccer League and at one point threatened to be dragged into a relegation battle.
Baxter, 67, will be assisted by Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard, who have been in charge since Hunt's exit, and their first responsibility will be a first-leg semi-final match against Wydad Casablanca in Morocco on June 19.
The last man to lead them to a league title, Baxter has returned at a time Amakhosi are expected to be heavily engaged in the transfer market after the ban by Fifa elapses at the end of the month.
Although some fans have hugely welcomed the return of the Briton, some feel that his playing style is not pleasant enough to watch and thus the return is not deserved.
This is how the fans reacted on Twitter: