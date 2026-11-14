Fabrizio Romano settles the debate over Hamza Abdelkarim's departure

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Fabrizio Romano, the transfer market expert, has settled the debate over the possibility of Egyptian striker Hamza Abdel Karim leaving for Italy's Como from Barcelona.

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Rumours are circulating about a possible loan move for Hamza Abdelkarim to Como, where he would be chasing more game time.

Fabrizio Romano wrote, via his account on X: "Those close to Hamza Abdelkarim have denied the existence of negotiations with Como."

He continued: "Those close to Hamza Abdelkarim have confirmed there is no intention to leave Barcelona during the winter transfer window next January."

Barcelona recently handed their young forward a new deal that runs until the summer of 2030.

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Meanwhile, Tribuna report that Barcelona have no plans to let Hamza Abdelkarim leave this winter. The Egyptian forward is expected to stay with the Catalan club until next summer at least.

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His father, Mohamed Abdelkarim, dismissed the reports linking the 18-year-old with a winter switch to Como, now coached by former Barcelona player Cesc Fabregas.

Mohamed Abdelkarim told Erem News: "What is being said about Hamza Abdelkarim leaving Barcelona is untrue, and the circulating rumours about his move to Italy's Como are fabricated."

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Barcelona want to keep developing him in-house, despite his limited minutes with the first team.

The plan right now is to train him under Hansi Flick while handing him minutes with Barcelona's reserves or the youth sides, including the UEFA Youth League when needed.

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Flick may also throw him some chances when he opts to rest a few of his regulars.

Reports suggest the club are happy with the youngster and want him to fully absorb their playing philosophy and culture.

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A call on loaning him out or giving him a bigger role is due next summer.

Hamza Abdelkarim has featured twice for Barcelona in La Liga this season, both off the bench, for a total of just 12 minutes.

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His absence from regular first-team action has fuelled the speculation over a loan, and Como are among the clubs linked with a move. His father's words, though, rule out any departure for now.

Under Spanish coach Cesc Fabregas, Como have become one of the most prominent clubs for backing young talent, as the likes of Nico Paz and Jacobo Ramon can attest.

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Results have been superb too. Como sit fifth in Serie A with 23 points after 11 rounds.

Europe has been kind as well, with Como fourth in the Champions League table on 9 points from three wins and a single defeat.