EXTRA TIME: Watch Delron Buckley showcase his soccer school
Gallo Images
Former Bafana Bafana player Delron Buckley has an impressive Uefa B certified coaching certificate.
Buckley's soccer school is in Durban, South Africa. It is situated at a sports club near the Umgeni river, the beachfront and the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
What's more important is what goes on at the training fields. You can watch this video of Buckley's soccer school as showcased on Twitter. Here you can see the former South African star player is getting busy with his youth development plans.
DelronBuckleySoccerSchool Register your kids while slots are available before the 16/01/2019 pic.twitter.com/mvMMztOzhO — Delron Buckley (@DelronB) January 2, 2019