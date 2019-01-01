EXTRA TIME: Watch Delron Buckley showcase his soccer school

The former Dortmund player isn't a famous coach in South Africa but he has a rare qualification

Former Bafana Bafana player Delron Buckley has an impressive Uefa B certified coaching certificate.

Buckley's soccer school is in Durban, South Africa. It is situated at a sports club near the Umgeni river, the beachfront and the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

What's more important is what goes on at the training fields. You can watch this video of Buckley's soccer school as showcased on Twitter. Here you can see the former South African star player is getting busy with his youth development plans.