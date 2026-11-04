Asked about PSG's reported interest, which emerged a few weeks earlier, Maza told RTL and Sky: "It would of course be a big dream to play for such a big club one day. I think we all know what a big club Paris are, and they are among the best clubs in the world, alongside Real, Barca and Arsenal. And getting to play for a club like that is something not just I, but many footballers, work towards."

Maza said he "definitely wants to win the Champions League one day. That is a goal, of course. And my dream is to be among the best in the world someday and win the Ballon d'Or. That is what I'm working towards," he added. Comparisons with Florian Wirtz also flatter him. "I see that as a positive, of course. It's great that, as most people say, I have things in common with Flo Wirtz. And yes, it's obviously nice when people say of a world-class player like Flo: 'He has something of him.'"

Only Lionel Messi voted for Maza in the Kopa Trophy ballot for the best young player at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, something the midfielder finds motivating. The award ultimately went to Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona for the third time in succession. "To be chosen by Lionel Messi is a great honour for me. I think that's something special. It gives you even more motivation when someone like Messi says, OK, he's got something," Maza explained.

Maza also wants to aim high with Bayer Leverkusen this season. "I definitely want to win trophies this year: the Europa League and the DFB Cup. We want to qualify for the Champions League through the Bundesliga, 100 per cent," he said, adding: "I think we have a great team, a great coach, and if everyone gives everything, we can do it."

Ibrahim Maza is among Europe's biggest talents

At 20, Maza has already shown several times this still-young season why he ranks among Europe's biggest talents. After twelve competitive matches, he has seven goal involvements, including four goals of his own. Under coach Carles Martinez, though, Bayer Leverkusen veer between brilliance and madness.

Bayer Leverkusen sit sixth after eight matchdays with 13 points, having most recently suffered a resounding 4-2 defeat to struggling VfB Stuttgart. In the Europa League, by contrast, Bayer have a perfect nine points from three games. Olympique Marseille await on Thursday. "It's difficult to say what's missing," Maza said of his team's inconsistent performances. "The opponents have been very different. I think it's more something to do with us. And maybe, after three clear wins, we relaxed too much and thought: OK, the fourth will come just as easily. But otherwise, it's football. You can't win everything."

Getty Images

Does Ibrahim Maza have a release clause? How long is left on his contract?

Maza moved from Hertha BSC to Leverkusen in 2025 for a reported €12 million and remains under contract until 2030. The deal is understood not to contain a release clause. A transfer would therefore be costly.

According to Sky, PSG could take concrete steps as early as the winter to prise Maza away. Paris-Saint-Germain are looking for a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has suffered a serious knee injury. Said El Mala of 1. FC Köln is also said to be a candidate in the French capital.