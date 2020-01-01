Ex-Orlando Pirates coach Sredojevic in court on sexual assault charge - NPA

The experienced tactician, who had two stints with the Buccaneers, is expected to appear court in February next year

Zambia head coach Milutin Sredojevic has been released on bail after appearing in court on a charge of sexual assault on Friday.

This has been revealed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of after the Serbian tactician appeared in the New magistrate's court in Port Elizabeth.

The former coach has been in the country attending the 2020 Cosafa Under-20 Championship which is taking place in PE.

The NPA released the following statement stating that Sredojevic has been released on R10,000 bail:

"Zambian national football team coach, Milutin Sredojevic [51], appeared at the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on sexual assault charges earlier today [Friday]," a statement read.

"It is alleged that earlier this week on Monday 07 December during the Cosafa Games in Port Elizabeth, a 39-year-old woman was delivering coffee at the Wolfson Stadium when she asked Sredojevic if he would need sugar with his coffee.

"He allegedly said no and disclosed that he needed another type of sugar while pointing at her private parts," the statement continued. "It is alleged that the lady complained to her boss who in turn warned Sredojevic not to do it again.

"Later on that day the lady went to deliver coffee again at the same stadium and this time Sredojevic allegedly touched her buttocks. He was granted R10 000 bail and his next court appearance will be on 25 February 2021."

A woman reportedly opened a sexual assault case against Sredojevic at the Norwood police station in Johannesburg a few days after Sredojevic resigned as Pirates coach in August 2019.

The Prokuplje-born mentor allegedly tried to force himself on a hotel cleaner at Protea Hotel Wanderers in Illovo, Johannesburg.

The man nicknamed Micho took charge of a few days after leaving Pirates, but he was dismissed by the Egyptian giants in December 2019.

Micho was appointed new Zambia coach in January this year.