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The highly-rated tactician has enjoyed a sensational start to life in Egypt, leading Pyramids to a flawless run that has caught the attention of both fans and rivals alike. Former Chiefs star Kgaogelo Sekgota believes the South African tactician is now perfectly positioned to secure the biggest trophies on the continent.

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A flawless start in the Egyptian capital

Rhulani Mokwena is rapidly becoming the talk of Cairo after orchestrating a stunning transformation at Pyramids FC.

Kgaogelo Sekgota, the former Amakhosi winger currently playing for Petrojet SC, has been watching Mokwena’s progress closely from within the Egyptian league. He suggests that the coach’s philosophy—relying on deep ball retention to bait the opposition before clinical transitions—is the primary reason for his immediate success. The winger believes the synergy between the board's vision and Mokwena’s tactical demands has created an environment where the coach can truly flourish.

The perfect project for a tactical mastermind

Sekgota is adamant that Mokwena’s reputation as a high-level strategist is well-deserved and that Pyramids provide the necessary infrastructure to support his ambitions. "He’s a coach who invests a lot in his career," Sekgota told FARPost. "He’s probably one of the best coaches on the continent, and maybe even in the world. Coaches like him need a project and a club that trusts them."

The South African attacker further highlighted the atmosphere surrounding the club as a key indicator of future success. "You can see how much people in Cairo respect him," Sekgota added. "And when you watch Pyramids play, you can tell they’re a well-coached team. They play with a lot of freedom and look like they’re enjoying their football. I think he’ll achieve quite a lot with this team. They’ve never won the league title, and I believe he can deliver their first Egyptian Premier League title."

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Stability has often been a rare commodity in Egyptian football, but the current setup at Pyramids appears to be the exception. By recruiting specifically for Mokwena's style and showing patience during the early stages of his tenure, the club has reaped the rewards of a record-breaking winning streak. This foundation is what Sekgota refers to as a "match made in heaven," suggesting that the domestic crown is just the beginning of a potentially historic era.

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Chasing the ultimate continental prize

While the Egyptian Premier League remains a primary target, the ultimate goal for Mokwena is undoubtedly the CAF Champions League.

Reflecting on the coach's journey through various African leagues, Sekgota explained why he expects a continental breakthrough. "I’ve always believed he’d win the CAF Champions League at some point in his career," he noted. "He’s coached in Morocco, Algeria and Libya and learnt a lot along the way. Pyramids could be the club where he wins it. The club seems stable, they trust him, and they’ve recruited well. It’s a recipe for success. They’re a match made in heaven."

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The journey toward continental glory begins in earnest this Saturday when Pyramids host MAS Fes in their group stage opener. The fixture carries additional intrigue for South African fans, with Tshegofatso Mabasa and Devin Titus set to feature for the opposition. For Mokwena, it is a chance to prove that his domestic dominance can be translated into a sustained defense of the Champions League title, cementing his status as Africa's premier tactical mind.