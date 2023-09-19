Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Manyama in surprise new role at Cape Town City

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Lebogang Manyama is back at Cape Town City and has been appointed to a new job.

Manyama recently retired as a player

But football remains his career

He has been appointed CT City assistant coach

WHAT HAPPENED? City announced Manyama has been added to Eric Tinkler’s backroom staff as an assistant coach.

The 32-year-old retired from playing in June 2023, after spending the whole of last season sidelined while nursing his problematic knee which failed to fully recover.

When he announced his retirement, he revealed he was being incorrectly treated for medial collateral ligament and meniscus tear instead of a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Article continues below

But he is now back in a new role as a coach at the Citizens where he previously played under Tinkler.

WHAT CITY SAID: "Cape Town City are delighted to confirm the appointment of former club captain Lebogang Manyama as an assistant coach in Eric Tinkler's technical team," the club announced in a statement.

WHAT MANYAMA SAID: "I'm delighted to join this technical team. I have so many great memories here with coach Eric, and I always said I will be back one day to add more success. This club is home to me," said Manyama.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manyama's appointment comes as a surprise and few might have seen it coming this early.

It is not yet clear if he has acquired some coaching badges. While his relationship with former club Kaizer Chiefs appeared over when he announced his retirement, there is now a possibility he could return to Naturena in future.

But that is subject to him establishing himself as a shrewd coach in the Premier Soccer League or abroad for his services to be in demand.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANYAMA? The former Bafana star could be on the bench when City travel to TS Galaxy on Wednesday as he begins his new career.