Ex-Chiefs captain Tefu Mashamaite stands with frustrated Amakhosi fans: 'It's time to produce results and start winning'

Kaizer Chiefs legend Tefu Mashamaite has taken a stance to stand with the club's disgruntled supporters.

Chiefs legend weighed in on club's woes

Mashamaite was the last to lead Chiefs to a cup

Chiefs bombed out of the Carling Knockout

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs last lifted a trophy when Mashamaite was the club's skipper in 2015 and by the look of things, winning silverware may continue to be a distant memory for the Glamour Boys.

Chiefs bombed out of the Carling Knockout this past weekend with the blame solely portioned to head coach Molefi Ntseki.

WHAT WAS SAID: "It has to be this season. They have to win a trophy this season. They have a very good squad. A well-balanced team. I was wishing it could have been the MTN8 and Carling Knockout but it was not to be.

"I hope they amass enough courage to realise that supporters are now tired of waiting for that trophy that they have wanted so much," Mashamaite was quoted as saying by Soccer Laduma.

"They have quality players and all the departments have the right combinations and competition which is good for the team. Now it's time for them to produce the results and start winning at least two to three games in a row and the supporters will be back," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Like members of the Bafana Bafana class of 1996 that won Mzansi's only Africa Cup of Nations - they are stopped and praised for an achievement that happened 27 years ago. It gets frustrating for Mashamaite and the likes to be lauded years after their retirement.

"I also want to get this monkey off my back because people always remind me that I was the last captain to lift a trophy at the club and it doesn't sit well with me. So if they can work well together I believe they can win something this season," Mashamaite said.

WHAT'S NEXT: After futile efforts in the MTN8 and Carling Cup, Chiefs' realistic target to save their season would be to win the Nedbank Cup title.

The cherry on top with that particular competition is that it is usually the last game of the season and winning it would bring about some ease for the fans and give optimism ahead of the 2024/25 season.